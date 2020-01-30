news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday chaired the Ghana-European Union (EU) Political Dialogue meeting, which saw representatives of the EU, EU Ambassadors to Ghana and some leadership of the EU in attendance.



They deliberated on matters involving Ghana and the EU future partnership in the areas of trade and investment, security and multilateralism, growth and economic transformation, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, digital economy, anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism, and many other critical issues.

Vice President Bawumia further assured the EU that, Government was committed to ensuring the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections is conducted in a free, conducive and fair atmosphere in order to build on the gains it had achieved over the years in its democratic dispensation.





In the area of digitisation, Dr Bawumia explained government digitization processes and public institutions that had been enrolled onto the digital platforms including the Passport Office, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority for smart licence acquisition, the Registrar General’s Department for e-business registration, National Health Insurance Scheme renewal and the Judicial Service through the e-justice system, to help curb the canker of corruption.

Additionally, he mentioned other anti-corruption agencies such as Economic and Organised Crime Office, CHRAJ and the Auditor General’s Department that had seen their budgetary allocations increased to enable them to carry out their mandate effectively.

GNA