Accra, Oct. 12, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has left Accra for London, United Kingdom, to attend the 2019 edition of the Financial Times Africa Summit.



The Vice President will also deliver a keynote address on Ghana’s Digital Transformation Agenda, and participate in a number of plenary sessions.

A statement signed and issued by Frank Agyei-Twum, the Director of Communications of the Office of the Vice President, said Dr Bawumia would also meet with a number of world and business leaders to deliberate on ways to promote the socio-economic development of Ghana and Africa.

The Summit is expected to bring together stakeholders and decision-makers to discuss Africa’s challenges and find lasting solutions.

The 2019 Summit will focus on youth, women, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists and deliberate on Africa’s home-made solutions, as the Continent takes its destiny into its own hands.

Some participants expected at the 2019 Financial Times Africa Summit include South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa; Razia Khan, Chief Economist (Africa), Standard Chartered Bank and Mo Ibrahim, the Founder and Chairman of Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

The rest would be Mr Uche Orji, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and Vera Songwe, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Wednesday, October 16.

GNA