Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Accra on Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the third session of the International Conference of the Public Investments Fund's (PIF) Future Investment Initiative (FII), slated for October 29 to 31.



The Public Investments Fund is a sovereign wealth fund owned by Saudi Arabia, and considered to be one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, with an estimated assets of $320 billion.

The FII is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators, who have the power to shape the future of global investment.

It is focused on utilising investment to drive growth opportunities and address global challenges.

A statement issued by Mr Frank Agyei-Twum, Director of Communications at the Office of the Vice President, said this year’s event is on the theme: “What’s Next for Global Business”.

The platform will anchor an influential community of global investors, business leaders, innovators and government officials, the latest trends in global investments and points to the most promising investment strategies to define partnerships for the future.

Vice President Bawumia will participate in a number of sessions and meet with world and business leaders.

He will deliver an address on Ghana’s investment potentials at the African Continent Dialogue Session.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Thursday, October 31.

GNA