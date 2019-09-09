news, story, article

Vakpo (V/R), Sept. 09, GNA - The Vakpo Traditional Council has rendered accounts on its financial activities and called for an independent audit from interested parties.

Togbega Gbogbolulu V, at a News conference held by the Traditional Council on Sunday in Vakpo, read out detailed accounts of its dealings and financial expenditure, with proofs of payments and names and contacts of individuals involved.

He was responding to an earlier petition dated June 09 2019, and a subsequent demonstration by some youth in the community demanding accounts on sales and lease of community lands at Dzogbega.

They also called for records on the use of the community’s educational fund, as well as sale of economic trees.

The Paramount Chief, flanked by his sub chiefs and members of the Traditional Council, made available details and plans of the Dzogbega lands, and showed proof of payments for lease and sales.

He said the Traditional Council’s accounts was in 2014, audited by a 15- member committee appointed by some individuals, adding that the Council “always” had its accounts reviewed.

Togbega Gbogbolulu said the Traditional Council had a properly structured financial system that handled its revenues, and had an institutional account with Kpando branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank, therefore not possible for him to be the sole signatory as alleged.

He said a total of GH¢234,200.00 was realised from land sales and leases to investors, the community’s educational endowment fund, and interest on investments.

Expenses, which included the conversion of the old council house into a police station, rehabilitation of the palace, a variety of investments, palace administration, as well as funerals and legal fees among others, totalled GH¢222,302.50.

The Paramount Chief declared that an amount of “about” GH¢70,000.00 remained currently in the Traditional Council’s bank account, and that the Council would welcome independent audits.

“I Togbega Gbogbolulu V, I'm at this point calling on any person, group of persons and indeed, all the good people of Vakpo, who have shown interest in this case, to appoint an independent auditor to audit the VTC account”, he stated.

He defended allegations against his leadership abilities and indicated that the Traditional Council was on top of all disputes, while he remained Head, adding that most items on the petition were “without basis altogether”.

The Paramount Chief also addressed claims that he appointed himself chair of the town’s Water Management Board and oversaw its collapse, saying he only intervened temporarily to help save it from falling, and that it was a new Board formed after he handed over, that collapsed it.

He said the Vakpo Educational Fund was a transparent undertaking managed by a Board of over 30 trustees, and that applications were vetted and approved by the Traditional Council.

Togbega Gbogbolulu said a total of GH¢43,340.00 was spent on a total of 11 students at different levels of academia, who benefited before it was “cancelled as a result of the Government’s Free SHS programme”.

The Paramount Chief said he was a businessman and was falling on his experience to transform the area entirely and would appeal to the community to give him the needed support as he could not deliver prosperity alone.

“I am a businessman and I'm using my experience to develop Vakpo. All the investments I'm doing is for the betterment of Vakpo. Ten years to come Vakpo would be rich.

“I have a vision for Vakpo. They should try and think through it. I want Vakpo to be the richest in the Region. I am not here to make money for myself. I am here to make a legacy for myself. I am here to improve education.

“When Kwame Nkrumah was constructing the Tema motorway they thought he was wasting money, but today it is the best”, he said, adding that his doors remained open to all seeking to drive forward the development of the area.

