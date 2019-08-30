news, story, article

Tamale, Aug.30, GNA – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has supported communities in Northern Ghana to promote socio-economic development.



A statement from USAID to the Ghana News Agency, said over 96,000 women in northern Ghana saved $7.8 million or about GH¢42,659,747 since 2014 and invested the money to improve the health, education, nutrition, and economic opportunities of their families.

It said last year, Nanumba North received 98 per cent in the District Performance Assessment, conducted by the Ministry of Local Government, which was the second highest score nationally.

As a result, the district received GH¢1.2 million ($220,000) to implement district priorities.

“These accomplishments are a result of the hard work of the District Assemblies and community members, with support from the USAID ‘Resiliency in Northern Ghana project (RING),” the statement said.

On August 29, 2019, the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and 17 northern Ghana District Assemblies came together to celebrate their achievements, and undertook a bold endeavour to dramatically improve the lives of thousands of families through job creation and improved nutrition, it disclosed.

The statement said the United States Government, through the USAID/RING project, partnered with District Assemblies to implement nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, agriculture and job creation activities.

“Since the commencement of the project, communities had experienced a 60 per cent reduction in open defecation.

“District Nutrition Officers reported that the percentage of children underweight decreased from 13 per cent in 2015 to four per cent in 2017 in USAID/ RING-supported districts,” it said.

Aligned with Ghana’s 2016 Local Governance Act, USAID according to the statement, supported districts to produce annual plans and budgets and as well build public financial management and monitoring and evaluation systems.

It explained that the Northern Regional Coordinating Council set up a system to collect and visualize data across sectors, adding that, as the districts populated the database, information would be available at the fingertips of policymakers, programme managers and district planning officers to drive decisions.

According to the statement, Mr Steven E. Hendrix, the USAID Acting Mission Director, Ghana, highlighted the importance of multi-sectoral, decentralized, behavior-driven development.

“We strive to empower citizens as transformed actors, who are the cornerstone of the development of this nation. Our support is an example of successful direct engagement with local government. We walked side by side with districts as their staff took full ownership and we commend the districts for their leadership,” he added.

GNA