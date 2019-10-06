news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Adeiso (E/R), Oct. 6, GNA - Mr Eugene Sackey, the Upper West Akim District Chief Executive (DCE), has said a total of GH¢444,235.85 has been mobilized by the assembly as part of the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) as at August, this year.

The amount represent 77.48 per cent of the revised budget of the Assembly for the year.

He said for the same period, the Assembly spent GH¢437,046.63) on compensation, goods, services and assets.

Mr Sackey was addressing the third ordinary meeting of the general assembly of the Assembly at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

He described the financial report of the Assembly as encouraging and assured that more efforts would be put in to improve on the revenue collection to support the development of the district.

Mr Sackey said in line with this objective, an in-service training is being organized to build the capacity and sharpen the skills of the revenue collectors and allied staff.

He said the Assembly has started business data collection with the objective to identify all businesses in the district for proper forecasting.

The DCE said the Assembly planned to implement 115 activities in the 2019 Annual Action Plan but so far, 87 activities have been attempted and 22 per cent of the annual target has been achieved; 59 per cent are on-going and 15 per cent interventions are yet to start.

He called on the members of the Assembly to work hard to change this narrative going forward.

He assured that the Assembly will continue to partner government to implement pro-poor policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives of the most vulnerable in the district.

During the period under review, Mr Sackey said, 165 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the district have benefitted from the Disability Fund.

Mr Sackey said 30 beneficiaries have also been empowered and are actively engaged in economic activities.

He said one major incident which threatened the security of the district was the land dispute between one investor (name withheld) and settler farmers in six communities, including: Babytse, Aboyensu, Abisim, Lartey, Kwaboanta and Amanfrom and said the District Security Council and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development have since intervened and mediating for an amicable settlement of the issue.

GNA