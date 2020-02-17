news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Feb. 17, GNA – The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will on February 21, introduce UNI-PASS system at the Takoradi habour on pilot basis.



The success of the UNI-PASS at the Takoradi harbour would ensure its roll over to both the Tema port and other inland ports across the country.

Mr. Felix Mante-Kodjo, the Deputy Commissioner of Customs in Charge of Policy and Programmes disclosed this at a media Workshop, organised by the GRA on the introduction of the system.

The UNI-PASS, offers importers and exporters an integrated system of filing all documents as against the previous system where declarant had to visit each and every agency involved.

The integrated system would therefore help businesses to send information regarding consignment simultaneously to each agency concerned for swift response in trade facilitation.

Mr Mante-Kodjo noted that new system would also improve the turn-around time but added that inland ports may have a different system of operation.

Mr. Mante-Kodjo said stakeholder consultations had been done and that "Help Desks" would also be created across the major offices of the Authority for further public engagement on the UNIPASS in the transformation process.

“The UNI-PASS offers one stop service through the single window, reduction of clearance time, real time cargo tracking and, risk management”, he added.

He said field test had been completed especially at Aflao and its satellite stations.

Key equipment and IT connections have also been installed at all customs stations awaiting the green light from government for full swing operations, come February 21.

Meanwhile, new Banks have joined the fold of service providers.

Mr Mante-Kodjo said the implementation of UNIPASS was on course and lauded the cooperation of stakeholders.

