By Alidu Shaibu Dimah, GNA



Tumu (UWR), Oct. 22, GNA- Unemployed graduates in Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region have attended a two-day seminar on soya bean processing to use as an alternative means of livelihood.

The graduates who came together to form groups of ten people learnt Soyabean processing and as part of the training, they would be able to prepare and present a convincing Business Plan to enable them access loans from financial institutions.

ENABLE Youth, a programme under the Rural Enterprise organised the seminar with funding from IFAD and the government of Ghana seeks to train the graduates on the government’s 1D1F initiative to prepare their minds towards building businesses that would help reduce unemployment and reduce rural poverty.

Dr Abdulai Naphew, a facilitator from Technoserve said they would also include; Senior High School graduates who could not further their education and were interested in doing business to benefit from the training.

He said Technoserve was targeting 58 processing factories and the aim of the initiative was to achieve the 1D1F goal and reduce graduate unemployment problem in the country.

He said the goal of ENABLE Youth was to build the entrepreneurial capacities of the youth in order to develop business opportunities in employable, high-growth agricultural sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Mr Karim Nanyua, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said it was important for beneficiaries to take the training seriously and use the experience to derive the maximum benefit.

He advised the trainees to learn from each other irrespective of age and experience since learning had no time limit to ensure that the government’s 1D1F was achieved.

