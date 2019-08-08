news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has empowered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) customers on “Managing Cash Cycle of SMEs”.



A statement issued by the UMB and copied to the Ghana News Agency said for the second consecutive year and in line with the Bank’s strategic goal of setting new standards in SME banking, UMB has successfully hosted an engaging SME Clinic for some of its SME customers in Accra.

It said the seminar, delivered by Mr Eyram Atsu, Consulting Director for Credit, UMB, was held in the Bank’s head office in Airport City, Accra on the topic: “Managing Cash Cycle of SMEs”.

In his submission, Mr Atsu provided relevant information on topics such as financing models, succession planning, recruiting, corporate governance among other significant topics to help the participants mitigate cash cycle challenges they face in their daily business operations.

Mr Benjamin Amenumey, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of UMB, assured the participants of the Bank’s continuous support of their businesses and of the SME sector in general.

He highlighted some of the notable financial support UMB has extended to small and medium scale businesses and pledged an even greater financial and non-financial support to SME business owners and customers of the Bank.

Mr Amenumey called on participants to take advantage of the suite of resources and dedicated staff of the Bank; stating that “given the enormous contribution and investments UMB has made in the SME sector, especially with the setting up of the flagship UMB Public Private Partnership Project (PPP) Incubator Centre in Madina and the three dedicated Centres for Businesses located at Ashtown in Kumasi, Madina and Kasoa, respectively, UMB is positioned to be your unique partner for a steady significant growth in your various businesses and in the growth of our economy”.

UMB Bank (UMB) is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services.

UMB opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

UMB is recognised for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology and distinctive banking solutions.

UMB currently has 36 branches, three UMB Centres for Businesses, one UMB PPP Incubator Centre and a vast network of ATMs.

GNA