By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - The University of Reading, Henley Business School, UK, has plans to establish a branch in West Africa to broaden the scope of knowledge in African, Mr Jean-Pierre Choulet, Director of Henley Business School Alumni stated.

“We want to establish a West African Business School with a strong UK heritage to improve knowledge-based excellence in Africa,” Mr Choulet said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a business meeting with Henley Alumni Association-Ghana in Accra on Thursday.

The meeting was to network and share ideas among Alumni for future engagements. The programme will be established in an English speaking country and will focus on post-graduate level, to be delivered on face-to-face education even though they would use technology, which would be minimal.

It will focus on business disciplines like finance, real estate, leadership, entrepreneurship and digital transformation among others.

Mr Chouler said the initiative was a good timing for Africa to be equipped with strong academic players because African has a fine infrastructure and lots of talents even though there were still more room to strengthen higher education.

He said the gap between the skills and academia was high and that the establishment of the school would help bridge the gap and provide the needed skills for industry players to grow employment in Africa.

Touching on the benefit of the programme, Mr Choulet said the course would be competitive and produce African academic knowledge to nurture African curriculum and recognized worldwide.

“The programme will help generate local content and aligned the curriculum with African content, generate new models and new understanding to equip students with skills to overcome African challenges”.

Dr Adeyinka Adewale, lecturer in Organisational Behaviour at the Henley Business School, said even though African had many challenges there were huge potential that needed to be harness with concerted efforts to address African problems.





This, he explained should be mooted in partnership to help develop the country, stressing that “if you want to go fast, walk alone, but if you want to go far, go with someone”.

In the 1940s the United Nations in its quest to help the under developed countries, created the technical assistance model of aid, which meant that people from the global north will come down to African to help in consultation while African people travel abroad to learn and share their knowledge back home to others.

Dr Adewale said this kind of model was one way and there was the need to build capacities of Africans locally and share it with the rest of the world.

He called on international organisations coming into Africa to put in place partnership models for mutual sharing of ideas.

"A solid international partnership will not make Ghanaians or Africans look like they are the deficit ones who need help, because we are in a space where we are mutually creating value for one another clearly articulated in an area of mutuality," he added.

