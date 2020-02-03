news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 3, GNA – HUAWEI says the UK government’s evidence-based decision to allow it to participate in the country’s 5G roll-out is good for advanced and secured telecoms infrastructure.



According to a statement from HUAWEI to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Victor Zhang, the Vice-President, said “This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, secure and cost-effective telecoms infrastructure fit for the future. It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market.”

The British government, according to the statement, said on Tuesday January 28, 2020 that it allowed HUAWEI to build the country's next generation of super-fast wireless networks, despite the US’ threats that permitted HUAWEI equipment to undermine trade and intelligence ties with the US.

According to the statement, Mr Zhang said HUAWEI had a strong track record of supplying cutting-edge technology to telecoms operators in the UK for more than 15 years.

It would continue with supporting customers as they invested in their 5G networks, boosting economic growth and helping the UK to continue to compete globally.

The clear cyber security record of HUAWEI, the statement said had been recognised by two parliamentary committees in UK, a country with the toughest oversight of the industry in the world, and the views of pre-eminent intelligence officials, all of whom agreed there was no technical reason for excluding HUAWEI from the UK’s 5G network.

The British Government has full access to evaluate HUAWEI’s products through the ‘HUAWEI Cyber Security and Evaluation Centre’, opened in the country in 2010.

The oversight board of the facility was chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre with members from government including Government Communications Headquarters, and the UK telecommunications sector, the statement said.

Mr Zhang noted that HUAWEI believed that a diverse vendor market and fair competition were essential for network reliability and innovation, and ensured consumers had access to the best possible technology.

“HUAWEI’s focus will remain on supplying our customers with secure, reliable equipment so we maintain their support and continue to help create jobs and prosperity in the UK.”

Mr Dexter Thillien, a Senior TMT Analyst at Fitch Solutions, told CNBC that: “Three is better than two. If you ban HUAWEI, you have a choice between Ericsson and Nokia. You lack competition,” the statement said.

A study by Mobile UK, it said, showed that excluding HUAWEI would cost the UK economy £7 billion and result in more expensive 5G networks, raising prices for anyone with a mobile device.

“Across the EU, no government has imposed an outright ban on HUAWEI. Operators warn that banning HUAWEI may add years of delays and billions in costs to European countries’ 5G network launch.

The statement disclosed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel said diversification was crucial to ensuring a country's security in the roll-out of 5G mobile technologies and shunning one supplier altogether risks being counterproductive.

Huawei stimulated a £1.7 billion contribution to UK GDP in 2018 alone, according to a research by Oxford Economics, the statement said.

