By Kpebesaane Cynthia, GNA



Lawra, (U/W), Oct 9, GNA – Two communities in the Lawra Municipality have been connected to the national grid and subsequently received sensitisation on safe wiring system for successful connection of power to their homes and business centres.

The Lawra Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Bomba-ire Martin, has met the chiefs and people of the communities, Birifoh-Baapari and Gombille communities, to update them on efforts made to finalise work on completion of the rural electrification project.

He reminded them of government’s unflinching commitment to connect rural communities to the national grid for social and economic activities to thrive.

But urged the people to adhere to the recommendations of Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO on wiring of houses and business centres.

Birifoh-Baapari and Gombille were part of the list of beneficiary communities where the electrification project started and completed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration who came into power with the promise to slash poverty and improve lives.

The Lawra assembly is working closely with NEDCo to take consumers’ data for their meters and extension of power their homes.

The chiefs and people of Birifoh-Baapari and Gombille were happy and grateful to the government for the completion of the project and the engagement and sensitisation programme organised to interact with them on process of work.

They pledged to follow all the recommendations given by NEDCo to ensure successful and safe connection and use of power in the communities.

