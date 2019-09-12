news, story, article

Takoradi, Sept. 12, GNA - Tullow Ghana Limited has handed over the refurbished Takoradi Airport Apron to the Ghana Air force and commissioned a new office complex to enhance their operations.

The Takoradi Airport Tarmac required the reconstruction of an area of 22,692 square metres, excavation works and the rehabilitation of five thousand- metre square of roads at the cost of 2.3 million dollars.

Mr Kweku Awotwe, the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Tullow Ghana at the handing over said the refurbished Apron had improved on safety and accessibility to a large extent.

The Apron according to him, met environmental health and safety standards, provided easy transition of passengers to and from the aircraft, increased accessibility and adequate parking space for expected larger airplanes, additional helicopters and aviation services.

It would also reduce congestion with adjoining broads and parking areas at the shore base.

The Executive Vice President said the company was committed to ensuring that their operations impacted positively on the lives and well-being of the communities they operated in, "It is this ideal, this philosophy that is embedded in our principal of shared prosperity and we are proudly handing over the Airport Apron today to benefit the people of Ghana".

He added that the new shore base building with multiple state of the art amenities would encourage and support a productive working environment with features such as smart technology meeting rooms, lactating rooms, disability friendly washrooms and ramps and state of the art technology among others.

Mr David Nyante, the Takoradi Area Manager of Tullow said the company proved its commitment to local content by engaging local contractors who worked tirelessly to meet the nine-month project deadline with no lost time injuries.

Mr Kofi Adda, the Minister for Aviation said the sector would continue to pursue relevant polices in infrastructural development to enhance growth in air transport and make passengers to experience more delightful air travel experience.

He said the spate at which Ghana's domestic airlines were growing was also commendable.

The Minister stated that plans were advanced to establish the new Takoradi International Airport to reposition the Region to meet the growing demand in air travels and growth of businesses.

Mr Adda therefore lauded the contribution of Tullow and its Joint Venture partner for recognising and fixing the Takoradi Airport project.

Mrs. Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister said the Western Region was becoming busier with the establishment of numerous oil and gas companies and the need for pragmatic steps to meet the demands of businesses.

"The RCC will continue to collaborate, provide the needed direction and leadership to develop many more businesses".

Captain Eric Frimpong who represented Chief Staff Officer, Air Commodore Ashrifie, while expressing gratitude to Tullow Ghana said the Ghana Aiforce was positioned to deploy both human and material resources to help industries, “I can assure you that the Ghana Air Force has the potential to help build a growing oil and gas economy.

