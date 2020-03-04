news, story, article

Accra, March 4, GNA – The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana has entreated the public to disregard any promotion alleged to be run by the Company rewarding winners with cash or smart TVs, saying it is a scam.



According to a statement signed by Mr Bethel Yeboah, the Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Coco-Cola Company Limited and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the ‘fraudulent’ activity, perpetrated online under the name, “Coca-Cola Ghana” was being operationalized on the number ‘0546 163 397’.

“We wish to state that the number of The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited is 0302 814 844.

“We again would like to inform the general public that Coca-Cola is currently not running any promotion with neither the United Nations nor any other outfit rewarding winners with cash or smart TVs,” it said.

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited, it said, was committed to creating value for its customers and would go all length to satisfy their needs.

“The general public is by this notice encouraged to be vigilant when dealing with persons claiming to be operating on our behalf and when in doubt, should contact us on 0302 814844 or visit our office located on the Spintex Road.”

GNA