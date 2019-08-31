news, story, article

Accra, Aug.31, GNA - Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, has urged Japanese investors to consider Ghana as their preferred investment destination in Africa.

Speaking at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre's (GIPC) Investment Opportunities Summit in Yokohama, Japan, Mr Kyerematen outlined several investment opportunities in Ghana.

He appealed to Japanese investors to join their colleagues in Ghana to leverage the country's numerous investment opportunities.

The GIPC's Investment Opportunities Summit took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 2019 Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

President Nana Akufo-Addo and several other African leaders including Liberia's President, George Weah, are attending the Conference.

Mr Kyerematen seized the opportunity to outline the Economic Transformation programmes being implemented by President Akufo-Addo's Government.

Among several flagship initiatives, he said, the Government of Ghana was implementing include the ‘One District One Factory’, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, Strategic Anchor Industries, Digitisation Projects and Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones amongst others.

The Minister told the Japanese investors that Ghana was the number one investment destination in West Africa and one of the fastest growing economies in the World, as announced by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

He, therefore, advised the Japanese business executives attending the summit to increase investments in Africa under the New Japan-African Development Framework.

Other speakers at the Summit included Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Tomo Hirokawa, General Manager of Itochu Group and Ray Sowa, Chief Executive Officer of GCB Bank.

