By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, March 02, GNA - The 24th edition of the Ghana International Trade Fair has opened in Tamale with a number of businesses and institutions showcasing their products in a bid to sell more as well as secure other business opportunities.

Agro-based products and machinery, clothes and smocks, shoes and sandals, hand-woven bags, and regulatory services are amongst the products displayed by the about 600 companies and institutions taking part in this year's fair.

The fair, organised by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL), runs from now until March 08, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, and it is on the theme: "Value Addition, Trading Globally".

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, who opened the fair, described it as peace dividend as it would attract investment to the northern sector of the country to create jobs and incomes for especially the youth.

Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry, whose speech was read on his behalf, called on businesses to focus on the country's comparative advantage to take advantage of the continental trade initiatives to promote intra continental trade.

Dr Nurah Gyiele, Minister of State at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture said the government's agricultural initiatives had led to increased production and called on businesses to help add value to the agricultural produce for higher revenues.

Dr Agnes Adu, Acting Chief Executive Officer of GTFCL urged exhibitors to use the fair to promote their businesses, encouraging members of the public to patronise the fair.

Some of the exhibitors, who spoke to the GNA, were upbeat about the success of the fair as they hoped to make huge sales.

Miss Liantsoa Razafintsalama, who was in-charge of Liana Creation, a Malaysian company exhibiting hand-woven bags at the fair, was hopeful that the company would secure more business opportunities as was the case when it took part in the previous fair in Accra.

