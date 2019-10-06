news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – Total Petroleum Ghana Limited (Total Ghana), a leading oil marketing company in the country, has been adjudged the Petroleum Company of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Award held in Accra.



A statement issued in Accra said the citation from CIMG commended Total Ghana for putting measures in place to be the preferred brand amongst the numerous oil marketing companies (OMCs) as it offered solution-based products and services to the public.

Mr Henry Adzewodah, the Lubricants Manager of Total Ghana, said “it is an honour to receive such a prestigious award. For the past years, Total Ghana has delivered quality and innovative products based on extensive research for the benefits of motorists.”

The evaluators of the awards applauded Total Ghana for introducing the Total Excellium range of products which remains the pace setter in the petroleum sector.

The product, accessible in all its stations, has additives, which enhances engine performance leading to lower fuel consumption and lower pollution.

It was also designed to prevent deposit accumulation in the engine and to give excellent engine protection at all times.

In addition, the Company’s Total TROXI club, which is the very first loyalty scheme to be introduced by an OMC in Ghana, has made a great impact in the market.

He said through this club, Taxi, Trotro and other commercial drivers were rewarded with attractive discounts per every purchase made on fuel and lubricants, which accumulate into quarterly rewards. Additionally, they receive personal insurance cover in case of accidents.

Mr Adzewodah said Total Ghana was committed to provide innovative solutions, which satisfy the needs of customers, while safeguarding the environment.

He dedicated the award to its customers for their unwavering trust in the Total brand and assured them of its continuous effort to deliver top-notch products and services throughout its network of service stations and consumer sites in the country.

The CIMG awards are designed to create awareness of the marketing concept in businesses and sustainability and to promote high professional standards and excellence among practitioners.

GNA