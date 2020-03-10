news, story, article

Accra, March 10, GNA - The 4th Edition of Africa Make-Up & Beauty (AMB) Fair, the continent’s largest beauty trade fair, has ended successfully at Event Haven, Trade Fair Centre, Accra.



The three-day fair started on Friday 6th March and ended on Sunday, 8th March with speckled activities.

It had major beauty brands on the African continent exhibiting products from make-up, hair, skin, nail care to bridal accessories and many more.

Among the brands were; Colorbox Cosmetics, Maybelline New York, Bio Sculpture Ghana, Black Secret Make-Up, Zikel Cosmetics from Nigeria, MVP Hair Ghana, First Choice Hair & Beauty, Jandel Limited, Darling Ghana, Kasapreko and more.

Make-Up Ghana organized the fair on the theme: “Evolve,” which provided an opportunity to connect beauty brands with customers as well as industry players.

Beyond exhibition - buying and selling of beauty products - there were other activities, including panel discussions on retail and sales, manufacturing and regulation, branding and marketing and technology in the beauty industry.

There were also live hair and make-up demos, battle of the brushes and combs competition, runway shows and beauty business pitch; a platform to encourage young entrepreneurs.

Addressing the conference, Make-Up Ghana Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca Donkor, described the beauty industry in Africa as one of the fastest-growing markets with vast untapped potential.

She said, “There is now enough momentum to go beyond potential and execute on extracting full economic value.”

Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei, Deputy Minister of Communications, tasked players in the beauty industry not to compromise on quality when choosing their products in order to make brands stand out.

Other speakers at the fair included key personalities such as Nora Bannerman, CEO of Sleek Garments Export Limited; Sandy Osei-Agyeman, CEO of Slid Industries; Roberta Annan, Managing Partner, Roberta Annan Capital, and Nortey Dua, a clinical psychologist, University of Ghana Medical School.

Lydia Forson, Martha Ankomah, Zynnell Zuh, Mimi Adani, Lerny Lomotey and other personalities also attended the event.

GNA