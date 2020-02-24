news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Donkorkrom (E/R), Feb. 24, GNA - Mr Samuel Kena, the Afram Plains North District Chief Executive, has appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture to help revive the three abandoned fodder banks in the District to curb the Fulani- farmer infractions.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Donkorkrom, Mr Kena said the fodder banks were sited at Agodeke, Mem Chemfre and Amankwaakrom and when revived each fodder bank could house up to 1000 cattle.

Mr Kena said all available facilities to ensure the running of the fodder banks were intact but was worried that the facilities had been left in the bush to rot.

Mr Kena said the fodder banks, when attended to, could help to promote modern techniques in cattle rearing in the District, which could also generate revenue for the Assembly.

He therefore called for immediate attention to help boost agriculture activities in the area.

GNA