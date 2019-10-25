news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Dzolo-Kpuita (V/R), Oct. 25, GNA - Three companies are working to pitch camp in the Ho West District of the Volta region under Government’s One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

Mr Enerst Apaw, the District Chief Executive who disclosed this during a “Meet the Press” series, said an "Up Country" coffee company is eyeing coffee production and processing in the District, and was granted five acres of land for the purpose.

He said 180,000 coffee seedlings were distributed to farmers ahead of the Company’s arrival in the district.

Mr Apaw said an African Palm Corporation would also set up a base in the District, and establish a multi-million dollar palm plantation, as well as a processing facility, which would benefit eleven districts in the Volta and Oti Regions.

He said a third investor would be taking up local food processing, and that more local and international entrepreneurs had shown interest, and had won the support of the Assembly.

The DCE said government’s USD seven million support facility for the initiative stood to provide needed services including; power, free of charge for investors, and called on locals to endeavour to take advantage.

He said the local atmosphere in the District was becoming increasingly friendly, and asked investors to consider its tourism potential, which remained a component of the 1D1F.

Mr Apaw said the Assembly undertook a partnership agreement with the Amedzofe and the Kpedze communities under an Integrated Tourism Project financed by the World Bank, to develop tourism in the enclave.

The DCE appealed to locals to develop entrepreneurial attitudes and take advantage of the many opportunities, especially along the Eastern Corridor superhighway.

“I want us to look around and innovate. Stopovers are viable along the Eastern Corridor Highway. I am therefore challenging the business acumen of Ho West to come together and champion 1D1F. It is not a one man business”, he stated.

The press engagement, an initiative of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, mandates Local Assemblies to hold quarterly engagements with the media to enable the Assemblies account to the public, and is part of Governments efforts at promoting transparency, accountability, and public participation.

