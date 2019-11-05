news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/A), Nov. 5, GNA - The Construction of a 1,000 metric ton capacity warehouse at Atesikrom in the Dormaa Central Municipality under the government’s One District, One Warehouse (1D1W) policy initiative is 90 per cent complete.

Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said at a Meet the Press programme organised by the Assembly on Tuesday at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region

The event highlighted major development activities of the Assembly since January 2017 when the present administration assumed power to date and was attended by public and private sector workers, traditional rulers, religious leaders and the public.

Mr. Ouattara said the facility when completed would help to address challenges of post-harvest losses of staple foods, such as grains and cassava produced in the area.

He said, the Assembly was convinced that development meant improvement in the quality of lives of the people, “therefore all our programmes and projects were geared towards that”, the MCE added.

Mr Ouattara said the Assembly supported Environmental Health Department and Zoomlion Ghana Limited to keep the communities clean through regular collection and disposal of waste.

“Fumigation of refuse sites, public toilets and potential breeding grounds of mosquitoes and other insects were carried out to reduce the incidence of malaria and yellow fever in the Municipality” he said.

The MCE said the organisation of sensitisation programmes in different communities on the need to keep good and proper sanitation practices yielded positive results, saying that “so far, two villages, Dabaabi and Kokoa have been declared Open Defecation Free communities”.

Mr. Ouattara described the security situation in the Municipality as “relatively calm, except that some few cases of break inns and stealing which everything is being done to curb”.

He added that the Assembly intended to collaborate with the Police to strengthen neighbourhood watch committees and create security awareness with plans to institute awards to citizens who would be volunteering vital information on criminal activities.

The MCE cited a number of projects already completed in the Municipality, saying they included mechanised Boreholes, extension of electricity to Amasu Police Station and Agyemang Badu Basic School.

Others are pavement of 867m surroundings of 90 Number Lockable Stores and Metal Gritting of 90-metre U-Drain at Dormaa-Ahenkro Daily Market, rehabilitation and dislodgement of Three Number public toilet at Tuesday Market, New Town and Atoase in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

GNA