By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Sagnarigu (N/R), Sept 9, GNA – Thirty youth comprising 20 males and 10 females from the Sagnarigu and Mion Assemblies have undergone a year and a half’s training in fashion and design, carpentry, masonry and welding to offer them self-employable skills to lead meaningful lives.

As part of the training, they also took both practical and oral test examinations conducted by the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) where they passed, and were each given a set up tool kits to establish their own businesses in their various localities.

This was implemented by NORSAAC, a non-governmental organisation, as part of its Youth Livelihood Empowerment project, which was supported by Tools for Self-reliance, an organisation based in the United Kingdom.

The project seeks to provide sustainable livelihood skills for young people, and NORSAAC used its apprenticeship model for the training where the beneficiaries were attached to master craftsmen to learn the skills.

This was the second phase of the project. Under the first phase, 15 young people in the Mion District were trained in welding, electricals, amongst others.

Mr Mohammed Ukasha, Livelihood and Entrepreneurship Development Manager at NORSAAC, who spoke during the graduation of the trainees at Shishegu, a suburb of Sagnarigu in the Northern Region over the weekend, said the graduands would also benefit from NORSAAC’s revolving fund to help expand their businesses.

Mr Ukasha said NORSAAC would keenly monitor the progress of the businesses of the beneficiaries, adding efforts would be made to link them to potential investors and clients to help sustain their businesses as well as improve their revenue base.

He advised the beneficiaries to work hard to sustain their businesses saying NORSAAC would sign a two-year contract with them where they would be offered necessary support to ensure that they succeeded.

Madam Ivy Yeboah, Northern Regional Coordinator of NVTI, commended NORSAAC for training the youth in self-employable skills, saying this would go a long way to complement government’s efforts to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

Madam Yeboah advised the youth to embrace technical and vocational education by acquiring skills to lead meaningful lives urging other NGOs to emulate NORSAAC’s project to help reduce unemployment in the country.

Miss Habiba Ibrahim, one of the beneficiaries, who received training in fashion and design, said the training was a turning point in her life as she was now in a position to work for a decent living as well as contribute to national development.

