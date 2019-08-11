news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, Aug. 11, GNA - Scancom Plc Mobile Telecommunication Network’s (MTN Ghana) newest product, the TurboNet Router device is catching up with the public with already 30,000 units of the plug-and-play super high speed 4G internet gadget sold out.

Mr Selorm Adadevor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN, who announced this at the second Volta Region Yello Soiree said the super high speed router, which was launched three-months ago with the capacity to connect up to 32 users at the same time was ideal for home and office use.

He said MTN as a corporate business was doing well in terms of revenue, voice and seeing strong uptakes in data and digital services and pledged to increase its foothold.

Mr Adadevor disclosed that an amount of GHȼ5.5 million was invested in the region and said the Company would continue to invest to make the service better at all times.

The CEO said 34 new sites were being built, while 13 new sites to host the Company's 4G LITE service were completed to shore up connectivity with the customer being the highest focus.

“By the end of 2019, 133 new cell sites would have been constructed in the Volta region,” he added.

Mr Adadevor announced that MTN was bridging linkages between Koforidua-Ho-Aflao to give resilience to services and provide a backup corridor for an uninterrupted service to customers resulting from fibre cuts.

He said MTN's customised feature smartphone, which was going for GHȼ150.00 was doing well and encouraged the public to experience it.

Mr Adadevor said the 10th anniversary of the introduction of Mobile Money (MoMo) with over 15 million subscription continued to change the lives of customers with more than 1,000 awards and prizes, including; cars available for grabs by customers.

He said, “business can’t be business without your business,” urging its loyal customers to maintain the trust.

Mr Peter Kofi Bimpeh, Senior Manager, General Trade, South East, MTN said by the Operator’s market share analysis, Volta region owned the highest in the country, and contributing to over 75 per cent to its subscription.

He said the partnership and loyalty called for celebration and restated MTN's continued appreciation of customers and commitment to rapid socio-economic development of the country through its social intervention programmes.

MTN’s Initial Public Offer (IPO) in recent transaction cost grossed GHȼ50.44 million with 1.146 subscription with service revenue increasing by 23.5 per cent, driven largely by a strong growth in voice, data and digital revenue, which includes Mobile Money (MoMo).

The Company grossed a market capitalisation of GHȼ9.7 billion, which makes it the third largest primary listed company on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Its profit before tax increased by 16.5 per cent to GHȼ1.6 billion.

GNA