By Nana Oye Gyimah/ Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Anomabo (C/R), Oct. 1, GNA - A six-member delegation from the United States’ Cooperate for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) has met with leaders of the Anomabo community to acquaint themselves with activities of the fisheries sector.

Led by Mr Matt Korn, the team are in the country to experience how CARE - Ghana and its partners are impacting the lives of people in their operational areas.

The Far Ban Bo project (FBB) seeks to protect the livelihood of fishermen and to empower small holder fisheries associations to secure landing sites amongst other interventions.

Nana Yaw Ababio II, the Chief Fisherman of Egyaa Traditional Area, said a proper landing bay was its priority and this has been a major concern to fisher folks in the coastal areas.

He said the sea waves sometimes hits and break their canoes resulting in serious injuries or even deaths to the fishermen.

Other challenges, he said, include reduction in the quantity of their catch each day due to over fishing and other illegal fishing practices and the high unemployment rate in the community.

The group, which has termed the trip “CARE Donor Journey”, also met the Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA), initiated by the FBB project to inculcate savings habits among fisher folks especially women.

It has also produced many beneficiaries who have enhanced their economic lives by engaging in other entrepreneurial activities of which a member has opened a community information center, while others have also renovated or started their building projects and funded the education of their wards.

Mr Mohammed Mubeen, the Development Planning Officer of the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly, raised concerns of insanitary conditions around the fishing areas adding that the impact of insanitary conditions will directly affect them.

The CARE team, at the end of its tour, described the whole initiative as laudable and expressed surprise at how the project has transformed many lives in the community.

