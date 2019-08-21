news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Aug. 21, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has called on officers of the Authority to consider as “divine”, the concept of taxation, and render services with the spirit of godly sacrifice.

He said taxation had been endorsed by all religions to provide resources for development, therefore, tax officials must view their duties as “doing it for God”, with integrity as the benchmark.

“Tax work is divine work and we must look at it as such”, the Commissioner told senior customs cadets who had completed the 2018 Senior Cadets course when he commissioned them as Officers of the Customs Division at a graduation ceremony held at the GRA Academy at Kpetoe in the Agortime Ziofe District of the Volta Region.

He asked the officers to live within their means, and not fall to compulsions of fraudulent acts, which often haunted people with get-rich-quick outlooks.

“We live in a generation where people want to run before they crouch. If you live within your means, you never get into any trouble”, Mr Kofi Nti said.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister appealed to tax officers to exhibit efficiency in tax collection, and also said honesty and hard work remained key to successful careers.

“When you live a life of integrity, God would honour you and the nation would honour you as well”, he stated.

Mr Junior Appiah Warden, Head of the GRA Training School said “honest, dedicated, hardworking, and efficient officers” would help guarantee that the financial backing the

He said the Academy had “shaped” officers and made them “fit for the purpose”.

A total of 31 females were among the total of 51 senior cadets who graduated after completing nine months of paramilitary and customs courses.

The event was said to be the first time a predominately female group graduated.

