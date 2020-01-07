news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Swedru (C/R), Jan. 07, GNA - The Agona Swedru/Winneba branch of the Small Tax Payer Office of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) exceeded its revenue target for 2019.

The office collected a total of GH¢11.8 million as against the projected target of GH¢11.5 million.

Mr Abdul- Rahman Musah, Agona Swedru Manager of the GRA who made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview attributed the success to prudent measures put in place and the hardwork and dedication of the staff.

He said officers also identified some business owners, landlords and ladies who hitherto were not paying their taxes, adding that, the office also assisted many customers to acquire their TIN numbers.

He added that the opening of the Winneba Small Tax payer office also contributed significantly to the achievement of revenue target and encouraged tax payers to willingly honour their tax obligations.

“The Small Tax payer’s office is widely open for private individuals and private sectors to discuss matters affecting payment of their taxes. We have put in place convenient measures to assist tax payers to pay their taxes without any difficulty”, he said

In the year under review, Mr Musah said the office recruited new officers and engaged the services of NABCO personnel in Winneba who roped in landlords and landladies who were on tax holidays into the tax net.

He said the office would embark on a sensitization drive in the first month of the year to educate small and medium businesses and others tax payers on the need to voluntarily honour their tax obligations.

