By James Esuon



Swedru, March 18, GNA - The Swedru Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union has for the past 50 years significantly impacted on the lives of its members.

The Credit Union has been described as one of the most vibrant and well-managed non-banking institutions operating in the Central Region.

Launching the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Union, Mr Darlington Boateng, Central Regional Area Manager of Credit Union Association (CUA) paid glowing tribute to the founding members for their foresight.

He commended the past and current boards, management and staff for the prudent managerial skills that had kept the Union in operations till date.

Mr Boateng said loan delinquency was one of the major causes of the collapse of non-banking institutions in the country and called on the members of the Credit Union to pay their loans promptly.

He urged teachers and non- teachers of adjoining districts to join the Swedru Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union so that after retirement life would not be difficult.

Mr George Ezar, Chairman of the Board of Directors assured the members of the Union that their savings were in safe hands and urged them to discard fears that their savings and deposits with the Union would be mismanaged, adding that board and management had put in place effective measures to curb any upheavals.

The Board Chairman called on the members to buy more shares and save with the Credit Union, saying with prudent financial management, good investments were made for better future.

The Board Chairman asked teachers, market women, hairdressers, dressmakers and private sector workers to patronize the credit Union for excellent services and speedy delivery of services.

Mr Joseph Acquaye, General Manager of Swedru Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union enumerated activities lined up for the celebration of the ten months anniversary.

They include; Float, conference and seminars, Inter-school quiz competition for JHS and SHSs, Top-Up promo and donation of incubators to Swedru Municipal Government Hospital.

He announced that the climax of the event, which will attract all people from all walks of life is on October 25.

Mr Acquaye assured the members that management and board had come out with many products that will help customers to save money and also know their accounts in the comfort of work places and homes.

GNA