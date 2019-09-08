news, story, article

Wa, Sept. 8, GNA – The Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Issahaku Moomin Tahiru, has implored the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL)to help attract investors to develop the vast arable lands of the Upper West Region to build robust agrarian economy.



Even though the Region covers a geographical area of about 18,476 square kilometres, with substantial part favourable for agricultural activities, Alhahi Tahiru said the Region had “limited available resources for productive cultivation”.

By virtue of its strategic location (bordering with Burkina Faso, Savannah and Upper East regions) analysts believe it also has the potential of booming international and inter-regional trade.

The area’s major economic activity is agriculture with crops grown including corn, millet, peanuts, okra, sheanuts, and rice.

Sheep, goats, chickens, pigs and guinea fowl are reared for meat and eggs.

Speaking at the Second Edition of the ‘Graphic Regional Reports’ of the GCGL in Wa, Alhaji Tahiru expressed optimism that the programme would drive growth of the Region.

The programme aims to showcase Upper West to the world with emphasis on development issues including infrastructure, agriculture, commerce, education, health, social life, tourism, sanitation and investment opportunities.

“The Upper West Region is blessed with arable lands that support potential agrarian economy,” Alahaji Tahiru said:

However, with limited available resources for its productive cultivation, it was necessary for the GCGL to “help attract more eyes” to focus on the Region’s development, he said.

He told the gathering that in 2020, development of the region and the nation would build on the strong foundation laid in 2019, “since we are going to have a full year of development projects here in Upper West Region”.

Mrs Mavis Kitcher, the GCGL Director of News, highlighted the Regional Reports initiative and called on stakeholders to support the organisation to bring development to the people.

She said the reports would focus on issues regarding social amenities, culture, education, health, and tourism among other things that affect the lives of the people including children, women and persons with disability.

She said the idea of the ‘Regional Reports’ was mooted by the GCGL Board, chaired by Professor Kwamen Karikari, to ensure broader coverage of the regions.

The First Edition was launched in Takordi, the Western Regional Capital.

The Vice President of Waala Traditional Council, Naa Ali Seidu Pelpuo, lauded efforts by the GCGL to unveil the initiative as it would inure to the benefit of the people.

He highlighted the importance of the press in sustaining peace and development as it brings to public attention issues that otherwise might not be heard by many people.

“Without a vibrant press, the people would wallow in monumental ignorance, giving a few people unrestrained opportunity to sit on their rights,” he added.

GNA