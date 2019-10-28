news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng,GNA



Effiduase, Oct.28, GNA - The New Juaben North Municipal Chief Executive, Ms Comfort Asante has expressed her appreciation to the chiefs and people of Effiduase in the Eastern Region for naming a street after her.

She said the most reliable source of revenue for the assemblies was the property rates that could be documented for collection with the aid of street names and numbering.

Ms Asante said her Municipality was the first to complete the street naming and numbering of houses in their capital town.

Ms Asante, was addressing the media at the Meet the Press series held in Effiduase in the Eastern Region to tell the achievements made by the Assembly in the implementation of the government flagship programmes and to launch the campaign for the December 17 referendum.

She said 656 households at Effiduase, Oyoko, Asokore, Jumapo, Suhyen and Akwadum were sensitised to be provided with a toilet facility in the municipality by the Assembly.

The MCE said under the Planting for Export and Rural Development, 60,450 palm seedlings were distributed to 84 farmers in the municipality, while about 100,000 seedlings are being raised at Jumapo and Asikasu to be distributed to interested farmers.

Ms Asante said a fund was set up to empower People With Disabilities (PWDs) to enable them to live decent and independent lives, through economic activities that would keep them from begging on the street.

She said the Assembly distributed some equipment to over 30 PWDs in the municipality to enable them embark on some income generating activities.

GNA