By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Feb. 24, GNA - Mr. Michael konow, the Deputy Director of the International Projects and Partnership of Hamburg Chamber of Commerce has commended the Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI) for its contribution towards Sustainable businesses in the Western Region.

The Chamber over the years have organised in-house training for members, conducted relevant business surveys as well as run annual conferences on the extractives industry for key stakeholder engagement.

Mr. Konow said, the STCCI was focused on developing Small and Medium Enterprises, individual companies and businesses to grow and expand to other regions.

"Having worked with STCCI for some years, I can attest to the fact that they have maintained and increased their membership as well as shown interest in businesses of their members as well as provide other services for the economy of the city to grow”.

The Deputy Director said this during a handing over ceremony to Ms. Michaela Beck, who takes over from him as the Project Director of Hamburg Chamber of Commerce responsible for STCCI and Hamburg Chamber of Commerce Partnership Project.

Mr. Konow, now moves to Fulda as the Chief Executive Officer of Fulda Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHKFulda).

He indicated that one key area to consider was the investment in processing factories which would help Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis to develop rapidly, adding, "for the economy of the Western Region to reach a greater level, there is the need for businesses to form partnerships as well as encourage investors to establish more processing factories."

Ms. Michaela Beck, the new Project Coordinator for STCCI said, “I am bringing my experience on board and still continue with the partnership for STCCI to become a more sustainable Chamber”.

Mr. Ato Van Ess, Chairman of STCCI congratulated Mr. Konow for his new position adding, “hard work pays and we know you are going to succeed."

He welcomed Ms. Beck and said, "We are ever ready to assist you".

