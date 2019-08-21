news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has announced the appointment of Ebehijie Momoh as Head of Retail Banking.



A statement from the Bank said Ebehijie would replace Henry Baye, who has been appointed Chief Executive of Standard Chartered, Jersey.

Ebehijie joined the bank in 2011 and brings extensive experience to this role, with a career spanning over 26 years across Retail, Corporate and Commercial Banking.

In her new capacity, Ebehijie will be responsible for driving leadership and the execution of business strategies for the Retail Business in Ghana. Her deep knowledge in the areas of relationship management, branch management and broad banking experience will drive the continued strengthening of the Retail Business in Ghana.

Prior to this appointment, Ebehijie was the Head of Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Nigeria, responsible for the development and execution of the Retail Banking business strategy in Nigeria and demonstrated solid leadership in driving change in order to reshape the Retail Banking business for growth.

Prior to her appointment as Head of Retail Banking in Nigeria, Ebehijie was the Head of SME Banking for Nigeria and West Africa from 2011 to 2014.

She started her banking career in Nigeria at Guaranty Trust Bank in 1993 and later joined Diamond Bank in 1995.

From 2006 to 2011, Ebehijie was with First City Monument Bank, where she held various senior management positions, including Assistant Vice President and Zonal Head, Midwest Zone, Vice President and Group Head Conglomerates and Group Head Commercial Banking, Lagos and South Region.

Commenting on the appointment, Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said: “Ebehijie’s leadership and experience will further strengthen our client relationships. As we continue to invest in digitisation, I am confident that she will play a key role in achieving our aspirations. I would like to thank Henry for his significant contribution to the Retail Banking business over the years and wish him well in his new role”.

Ebehijie Momoh said: “I am delighted to join the Ghana Team and look forward to continuing the growth of the Retail business and deepening our client relationships”.

Ebehijie holds a BSc in Chemistry from the University of Lagos and an MBA from the University of Benin. In addition, she has an MBA from Bangor University, Scotland and is a Chartered Banker in Nigeria and Scotland. She is also an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

GNA