Accra, Oct. 2, GNA - Stanbic Bank Ghana has been adjudged the best bank of the year 2018, at the 30th National Marketing Performance Awards under the auspices of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG).



The award, according to the Institute, is in recognition of Stanbic Bank’s excellence in strategic marketing from market insights through the implementation of marketing mix programmes and thereby delivering excellent results.

“To have attracted the attention of our panel of evaluators with your seamless delivery of universal financial services using cutting edge digital platforms remain a feat worth celebrating…Being a large diverse business, you have cohesively hinged your continuous growth on some binding principles that have ensured harmonious co-existence both within and without…,” portions of the citation said.

The citation continued: “…No wonder these commitments have endeared you to your stakeholders whose continuous patronage of your service gives you a market share of 6.3 per cent, culminating into a total income of GH¢796.461 million and a shareholder value of GH¢1.075 billion. Your CSR initiatives in the area of health, education and agriculture and community development amongst others have left many of your beneficiaries with lasting memories of you”.

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mr Alhassan Andani, said to be recognized as bank of the year in a year that was particularly turbulent for the banking sector is a huge endorsement.

“Evidently, 2018 was a very turbulent year for Ghana’s banking and financial sector and public trust and confidence in the financial system was waning. It was up to banks and other players in the industry to work effortlessly to restore public trust and confidence through strategic marketing communication efforts. And to be recognized as the foremost bank leading this charge means a lot to us as a bank and we are proud of ourselves,” Mr Andani said.

Mr Andani dedicated the award to all the employees, partners, and clients and customers of the bank for their commitment to the Stanbic Bank brand, their hard work and the confidence they have reposed in the bank over the years.

The bank of the year award brings to a total of five CIMG awards for Stanbic Bank over the past five years. Previous awards include product of the year (2014), marketing practitioner of the year (2014), marketing man of the year (2015), and marketing-oriented company of the year (2016).



This year’s awards, which coincides with the CIMG’s 30 years of existence was held under the theme, “Celebrating 30 Years of Promoting Marketing Excellence: Synergies for the Future.” The aim of the awards is to contribute immensely towards improvements in organizational and professional performances for practising marketers.

The awards, covered six major areas including Hall of Fame; Personalities; Media/Marketing Communications Organisations; Business Organisations; Products; and Not-for-Profit Organisations.

