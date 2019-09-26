news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Apollo (WR), Sept. 26, GNA - Various stakeholders within the agricultural sector have been sensitised on the engagement principles for production landscape initiatives in the Agro-commodity production in the Western Region.

The project implemented by ProForest, a Farmer-based organisation will focus on four forest risk commodities such as oil palm, cocoa, ribber and Ribber as a pilot project.

Dr. Augustus Asamoah, one of the facilitators at the sensitisation workshop said the commodities accounted for 20 percent of the Nation's GDP and directly engaged 41 percent of the population which must be guided through proper landscaping and other agro practices.

Commodity agriculture and forestry are integral parts of the national development strategies for many tropical countries and contribute significantly to local livelihoods and national economic development.

Meanwhile, the socio-economic benefits of agriculture and forestry production come at the great expense of environmental and social to countries.

The Pro forest Production landscape programme would deliver guidance that would help address the negative impacts of agriculture and forestry commodities production in collaboration with companies and other stakeholders.

Dr Asamoah said, beside the environmental challenges, the production landscape was saddled with a myriad of social issues including; land tenure, child labour, smallholder inclusion and gender equality.

Mr Ignatius Asaa-Mensah, District Chief Executive of Mpohor, who gave an overview of Adum smallholder project and its potential in addressing environmental and social issues in the district noted how integrated and technical assistance had helped farmers in the area to be environmentally responsible.

Mr James Paka, a Facilitator urged farmers to check on excessive chemical application on the environment adding, "We need to do the right things now, some day, the earth cannot take it".

He said sustainable agriculture had become imperative in the event of climate change, global warming and other issues.

GNA