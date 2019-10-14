news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Tema, Oct 14, GNA - The Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) says alleged stealing of car tyres at the Tema Port contained in a video footage that has gone viral on social media, is a hoax.

“The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has noted with regret some misinformation regarding a video which is making rounds on social media, seeking to portray that Port workers in Ghana were stealing and changing tyres from imported cars to Ghana and attributing the act and its perpetrators to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority”.

A press release signed by Mrs Sandra Opoku, Director of Port, Tema indicated that such acts were condemnable and not tolerated by the GPHA adding that efforts had been made over time to nib such unethical practices in the bud.

Mrs Opoku stated that investigations carried out by the GPHA on the video pointed out that the said activity did not occur in any of its Terminals either at the Port of Tema or Takoradi.

She further noted that the landmarks and locations identified in the video were not found in the Golden Jubilee Terminal or Terminal 1 operated by the GPHA nor in the private terminal operated by the Meridian Ports Services (MPS).

Most port workers, she stated, who were staff wore reflectors with an embossment of GPHA or its logo while non-staff used reflectors bearing their organization’s logos and names when operating in the Ports.

“The video showed that the incident occurred close to a tower light surrounded with stacked containers, however, almost all the tower lights in GPHA’s Terminals are located within the container platforms where vehicle discharge does not take place”.

She added that the mast lights at the Port of Tema sit on a well-designed 2.5m square concrete plinth with black and yellow-painted coats which said stressed was different from the black and yellow designed metallic barriers identified in the said video.

The GPHA, therefore, called on the general public to treat the accompanying narrative associating the purported video to Ghana’s Ports as unsavoury and false “as the alleged act of stealing did not happen at the terminals of Ghana Ports”.

GNA