news, story, article

Accra, Feb.13, GNA - The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has assured shippers operating in the Eastern Region of its commitment to addressing their shipment challenges at the ports.



Mrs Monica Josiah, the Tema Branch Manager of the GSA, gave the assurance when she led a team to visit Blue Skies, Okyere Farms, Choco Industries, Blowmart and Dhillon Farms in the Region on Wednesday.

She appealed to the shippers not to hesitate to report their challenges to the GSA for resolution.

Mrs Josiah reiterated the importance of export to the development of Ghana as envisioned by President Akufo-Addo’s agenda of “Ghana Beyond Aid,” and pledged the GSA’s commitment to collaborating with other agencies to promote exports.

The visit forms part of the GSA’s outreach programme to shippers to listen to their concerns on shipments and business in general.

The outreach, over the years, had served as an avenue for the Authority to address shipment-related challenges across the country.

Some of the concerns raised by the shippers included compliance challenges and delays in release of cargo, insufficient number of officers from some regulatory agencies, and non-working of shipping lines on weekends and holidays.

GNA