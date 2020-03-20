news, story, article

By Gideon Ebbah, GNA



Jamasi (Ash), March 20, GNA - The Sekyere Rural Bank, in the Sekyere South District, has taken stringent measures to protect its staff and customers from contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Among some of the preventive measures put in place are posting of information of the disease at the doors of all its branches.

The Bank also developed voice and text notes of information about the virus and had been sending short message service to them.

Mr Michael Aidoo, Acting General Manager of the Bank, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Jamase that the measures taken were in response to the government’s directives on COVID-19 prevention.

He said the aim was to create public awareness of the disease, and ensure safe environment for customers to do business with the bank without any fear or panic.

“Customers and visitors at our various branches are encouraged through our public notice to wash their hands thoroughly with soap before and after entering the banking halls,” he added.

“They are also advised to observe the basic preventive measures as directed by the government such as regular washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based sanitizers, avoiding handshaking, among others.”

The GNA observed that a Veronica Bucket filled with water and soap as well as a tissue had been placed at the entrance to the banking hall for customers and visitors to wash their hands under supervision of a security personnel.

He said the Bank had already procured and distributed various preventive materials such as hand gloves, hand sanitizers and facemasks to staff and also embarked on intensive education for them on the coronavirus preventive measures.

“Our focus is to also guarantee customers trust and confidence in an uninterrupted, healthy and safe banking environment in order to refrain from panic withdrawals due to fear of the virus,” he added.

GNA