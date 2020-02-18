news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Sefwi – Wiawso (WN/R ) Feb. 18, GNA – The Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly is raising 20,000 coconut and 40,000 oil palm seedlings for 2,000 farmers, this year, as part of efforts to intensify government’s flagship programme of Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), in the Municipality.



Mr Louis Owusu – Agyepong, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area , said this, when the Assembly took its turn in the “Meet the Press” series for 2020 held in Sefwi Wiawso to showcase the Assembly’s achievements for the past 3 years under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s Government.

MCE said 11 university graduates have been employed as Extension Officers, to give technical support to the farmers in that regard.

He disclosed that 2,224 farmers were engaged in maize and rice cultivation, while the Assembly had since 2017, concentrated on the production of rice, pepper and tomatoes, under the Planting for Food and Jobs flagship programme.

On education, Mr Owusu-Agyepong said the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality have 4,450 students benefiting from the much touted Free SHS Programme.

He indicated that Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School, Sefwi Wiawso Senior High Technical School, St. Joseph Senior High School and Asawinso Senior High School, had 1,469, students 715,846 and 1,420 intakes respectively, during the 2017 – 2018 academic year.

The MCE emphasized that all the flagship programmes were steadily on course and making significant impact in the lives of the people.

He, however, appealed to all stakeholders to help tackle the ever disturbing environmental sanitation situation in the area, to make the gains chalked by the Assembly, more appreciable.

