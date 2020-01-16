news, story, article

Sefwi-Waiwso (W/N) Jan.16, GNA - The Sefwi- Waiwso District office of the Small Tax office of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has exceeded its revenue target for the 2019 fiscal year.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the District Manager, Mr Jojo Abraham Justice said the office collected a total amount of GH¢7550644.95 as against a projected target of 7348397.83 representing 2.8 percent of the 2019 target and 38.7 percent of the previous year.

He indicated that this was the first time the office had exceeded its target since 2017 he assumed office as District Manager.

The District manager attributed the success story to Field Audits, regular education on the need for people to pay taxes among others.

He explained that most vehicle owners in the district were not paying vehicle income tax so his outfit mounted various check points to collect such taxes which he noted yielded positive results.

He stressed that his outfit would intensify public education on the need to pay taxes as well as maintain the check points.

The District Manager mentioned under staff and the lack of operational vehicles as some of the challenges confronting them since their operational areas covered seven political Districts in the Western North Region.

He used the occasion to appeal to Ghanaians especially Western North residents to fulfill their tax obligations as it was the only way the government could bring accelerated development to the new Region.

