news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 7, GNA - Sanad Aerotech, has signed an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines to create a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) center of excellence in Africa.



Sanad is a leading service provider of aircraft engine MRO solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the agreement signed at MRO Africa paves the way for Sanad and Ethiopian Airlines to collaborate and maximise on untapped MRO business opportunities in the region.

Sanad and Ethiopian Airlines will establish a Centre of Excellence for the repair and overhaul of Auxiliary Power Units (APU) in Addis Ababa and also start with APU’s used on B737 and A320 aircraft.

“This will pave the way for future collaboration in the provision of APU MRO services to other African airlines,” it said.

The statement said the strategic alliance also has future aspirations to expand capabilities to include aircraft components and aircraft engine MRO.

It said the latest agreement between Sanad and Ethiopian Airlines builds on a 2018 MOU which was to collaborate on APU capabilities, among others.

According to the statement, Mr Mansoor Janahi, Sanad Aerotech CEO, said: “Sanad continues to push ahead with its strategy of expanding a global presence through strategic alliances with well-established companies that share the same vision for quality and excellence.

“Our strategic alliance with Ethiopian Airlines goes beyond this announcement, as it provides greater opportunities for us to jointly collaborate and develop mutually beneficial activities across the entire African continent,” the statement stated.

The statement also quoted Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, who described the agreement as strategic alliance consistent with the Airline’s vision of making its MRO facility the leading service provider in Africa through strategic partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and selected international MRO Service Providers.

“Our MRO facility is ready to provide cost effective and efficient overhaul services with standard turnaround time to APUs of African Airlines. Ethiopian would like to expand this cooperation with Sanad Aerotech to cover other aircraft components,” he added.

Sanad has built strategic relationships with leading international OEMs including Rolls-Royce, General Electric, and International Aero Engines, which have enabled Sanad to deliver competitive aircraft engine MRO expertise throughout a variety of engine maintenance service programs across multiple engine platforms.

GNA