By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Feb.12, GNA – Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices in Accra to fundamentally change the way smartphone enthusiasts capture and experience the world, especially with its crystal clear camera quality.

The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor for stunning image quality.

Users among other benefits could enjoy personalised music, watch clear videos and play console-style games on-the-go.

Mr Eugene Nahm, the Managing Director (MD) of Samsung Electronics West Africa, Ghana, said the development would evolve how people communicated and experienced the world.

He explained that the Galaxy S20 camera offers super-high resolution (108MP for the Galaxy S20 Ultra; and 64MP for the Galaxy S20 and S20+) to bring out the details with stunning clarity.

The S20 Ultra takes things a step further by combining nine pixels into one at the sensor level for higher quality images in low light, using cutting-edge binning technology.

Its space zoom technology enables the user to zoom in close even when far away and capture a shot, crop it and edit it more easily, while maintaining the amazing quality, Mr Nahm said.

He said its Pro-Grade Filming Capability allowed it to offer stunning 8K video shooting, for true-to-life colour and quality.

“When you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV and enjoy a best-in-class viewing experience,” he said.

With a 120Hz display, the S20 allows users to experience incredibly smooth gaming.

Mr Nahm said Samsung’s partner, Microsoft, would later this year launch its popular Forza Street in the Galaxy Store, marking the first time the game was coming to mobile.

It is powered by a big, intelligent battery, with a 25W fast charger, while the Ultra supports 45W Superfast charging and they are all equipped with massive standard storage (128 GB for all three models).

The S20 comes in three colours – Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink.

