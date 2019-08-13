news, story, article

Accra, Aug.13, GNA - The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) on Tuesday assured the public that the relocation of the 470MW Karpower Barge to Sekondi will not have any adverse impact on power supply to electricity consumers.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of GRIDCo in Accra, said there was adequate generating capacity to meet power demand during the period the Barge will be temporarily disconnected from the national grid.

GRIDCo assured power consumers that it will keep stakeholders updated on the power supply situation when it becomes necessary.

GNA