By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Oct. 28, GNA – The Management of West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) in Partnership with the second African Regional Technical Assistance Centre in West Africa has opened a Regional Course on System of National Accounts (SNA).

The SNA is a statistical framework that provides a comprehensive, consistent and flexible set of interrelated macroeconomic accounts of an economy, which is used for policymaking, analysis and research purposes.

Dr Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, speaking at the opening of the two-week Regional Course on SNA, commended the leadership of the two institution for their efforts at building capacity on Macroeconomic Management and Financial Policy issues across the sub-region.

He said the SNA is the internationally agreed standards set of recommendations on the compilation of the measures of economic activity in line with strict accounting conventions based on economic principles.

He said the SNA provides an overview of economic processes, recording how production was distributed among consumers, businesses, government and foreign nations.

The Governor said, “It also shows how income originating in production, modified by flows to transfers, flows to these groups and how they allocate these flows to consumption, savings and investment.”

He said consequently, the National Accounts constituted part of the building blocks of macroeconomic statistics.

Dr Addison said it was also aimed at discussing and reaching agreement on the implementation of key international best practices and standards in order to improve consistency in the completion of National Accounts statistics within the region.

Dr Baba Musah, the Director-General of WAIFEM, expressed his organization’s appreciation to the second African Regional Technical Assistance Centre in West Africa (AFRTAC 2) for providing the technical and financial support for the smooth running of the course and partnership.

He said the outreach of WAIFEM’s participants has expanded beyond the Anglophone West African to all the Francophone West African Countries.

He said over the years, to ensure high quality in the delivery of their training programmes, WAIFEM collaborated with a number of reputable institutions for much needed synergy.

These institutions include the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Commonwealth Secretariat, Debt Relief International, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, African Capacity Building Foundation and the United Economic Commission for Africa.

He said the 2008 SNA was expected to receive fused attention not only from professional practicing in the field of National Accounts but also policy makers, analysts, academia and a broad range of users, who rely on macroeconomic data and information obtainable from the updated system of accounts.

According to, Dr Musah, the course has been designed to cover a number of key topics such as overview of the system of National Accounts, linkages between macroeconomic statistics, Stocks and flows and accounting rules and Units and Grouping.

The rest are Production account basics, GDP by Expenditure: household final consumption expenditure, GDP by Expenditure: Government and non-profit institutions serving households, GDP by Expenditure: Capital Formation, Price and Volume Production, Price and Volume-Expenditure, Non-Observed Economy.

He said it was expected that upon completion of the course, participants would be able to understand and apply their knowledge in the compilation of National Account Statistics based on the conceptual framework of the SNA 2008.

He called on participants to acquit themselves creditably, freely interact with facilitators to drive maximum benefits during the course.

Participating countries include Ghana, Nigeria, the Gambia, Cape Verde, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

