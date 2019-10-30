news, story, article

By James Madakena, GNA



Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Mr Vincent Sam Brew, the Board Chairman of the Queen of Peace Co-operative Credit Union Limited, has said the total income of the Union has increased from GH¢ 1,107,453.81 to GH¢ 1,323,454.18.

He said its savings deposit also grew from GH¢ 5,921,900.02 to GH¢ 7,596,422.86 while the total assets increased from GH¢ 7,041,065.88 to GH¢ 9,063,631 in 2019.

Mr Brew made this known at the Union’s 37th Annual General Meeting held at the Queen of Peace Complex Hall at Madina in Accra.

He said the membership of the Union also grew from 5,036 in 2018 to 5,304 in 2019 while the membership shares increased from GH¢ 580,424.74 to GH¢ 756,820.50 and the reserve increased from GH¢ 56,802.69 to GH¢ 109,107.72.

Mr Brew said the dividend for members for 2019 was 15 per cent.

He said Christ The King Catholic Church Credit Union has expressed interest to join the Queen of Peace Credit Union.

Mrs Yaa Kumi Amponsah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Department of Co-operative Society, reminded members to increase their shares up to one 100 Ghana cedis while calling on them to buy more shares to enjoy more dividends.

She urged the Board of the Union to collect all monies invested in their collapsed banks and asked co-operators to pay back all loans they have taken.

Mrs Amponsah commended the Board members for good work done and urged them to continue to serve members creditably.

GNA