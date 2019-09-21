news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Sept. 21, GNA – The Quality Insurance Company Limited (QIC) has launched an enhanced comprehensive motor insurance product dubbed “Go Girl” Policy exclusively for women in the society.

The “Go girl” Policy offers unique benefits including a free courtesy car, facilitation of drivers’ license renewal at DVLA prestige centres, and one free vehicle servicing per year for policy holders at Total service stations.

Mr Kobena Addison, the Managing Director of QIC, speaking at the launch, said the product is expected to offer women an amazing experience during their policy period.

He said one unique feature of the “Go Girl” policy is that a percentage of every premium they take would be donated to the pediatric Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to support their infrastructural needs.

He said: “QIC’s extensive network of offices and motor mechanic shops are key to its success in delivering reliable comprehensive motor insurance products”.

“We believe that these benefits would help empower women as well as provide them with some comfort.”

Mr Addison said over the past 25 years, QIC has been committed to exceptional delivery of retail insurance in Ghana and the “Go Girl” policy is the latest addition to QIC’s innovative product range; which includes the Kingly Queenly product.

Ms Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the Minister for Gender and Social Protection, in a speech read on her behalf, said the benefits of “Go Girl” policy in the long run would reduce the financial burden on women when it comes to the use of vehicles.

She pledged the Ministry’s preparedness to continue to advocate the need for women to be given the space and opportunity to soar to greater heights.

“We applaud Quality Assurance Company of this special initiative designed for our women and also encourage our women to patronise the “Go Girl” insurance policy to access all the benefits.”

Ms Aretha Duku, President of the Ghana Insurance Association (GIA), said the bedrock of every economy is insurance, however, the National Insurance Commission’s (NIC)report for 2018 states that insurance penetration has dropped from 1.1 per cent in the previous year to one per cent in 2018 and attributed the drop to lack of innovation.

She said the “Go Girl” policy has all the hallmarks that a woman of today needs and commended the management of QIC for their innovation and the decision to donate part of the proceeds to the Pediatric Unit.

Mr Moses Ackah Jayne, Head of Human Resource, NIC, said as part of measures to deal with the problem of fake motor insurance certificates, the NIC would roll out a central database system where all policies issued by insurance companies would reflect to ensure easy verification.

He said the system would also enable customers to confirm the authenticity of the insurance policies they purchased.

Mr Jayne said QIC recognizes that the best advantage of insurance is prompt payment and innovation and that recognition is the driving force behind the company’s success story.

He urged other insurance companies to respect prompt payment policy as well as emulate the noble gesture from QIC to give back to society as part of their corporate social responsibilities towards the communities where they operate.

Mrs Obuabia Darko-Opoku, the former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Free Zone Authority and a Broadcaster, is the “Go Girl” Policy Brand Ambassador.

She pledged her support to work with QIC to create a platform for all “Go Girl” policy holders to address varieties of issues affecting women and the family at large.

She said: “I identify myself with the frustrations women go through when their vehicle break down and that is why when QIC approached me to be the Ambassador for the product, I accepted the challenge to make life more comfortable to our women”.

