By Julius K. Satsi/Abdulai Haruna, GNA



Accra, Sept. 28, GNA - The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has adjudged Professor Abednego Okoe Feehi Amartey, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, as the CIMG Marketing Man of the year 2018.

The Institute's Awards also honoured Reverend Dr Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe, the Managing Director of SIC Life as the Marketing Woman of the year.

They were honoured at the 30th CIMG Marketing Performance Awards ceremony held on Friday on the theme:"Celebrating 30 years of Promoting Marketing Excellence: Synergies for the Future".

A number of companies were awarded with competitive awards for distinguishing their brands in their areas of operation with the aim of encouraging the organisations to maintain international standards in marketing practice.

Mr Kojo Mattah, the outgoing President of CIMG, said the Institute had invested in a state-of-the-art survey software, which allows an independent assessment of all entries of participating organisations.

He said all human interference were removed to ensure that prejudices in judging individual or corporate entries were minimized.

Mr Mattah commended all award winners and said that 'Marketing Excellence' was one of the key elements of the Awards Scheme, adding that, the Secretariat would do everything within their capacity to keep making the awards better.

Dr Wyns-Dogbe, the newly honoured CIMG woman of the year, commended the Institute for the honour, saying that it would serve as a motivation for other business owner to prioritise marketing in their day-to-day operations.

Prof Amartey, the new Marketing Man of the year dedicated the award to customers, students, workers and family for their continuous support to them.

Nana Akogyei Yeboah I, the Kyedomhene of Asin Juaben of the Asin Atandensu Traditional Council of the Central Region, urged CIMG leadership to interact with nominees and corporate Ghana to take note of their concern to improve the award scheme.

He commended the award winners for standing out tall, urging them to hold in high esteem the criteria that determined their qualification for winning the awards.

Bond Savings and Loans were adjudged the Savings and Loans Company of the Year while Asempa Fm's 'Ekosisen' was adjudged the best radio programme of the Year.

