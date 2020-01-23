news, story, article

Accra, Jan 23, GNA - The year-on-year Producer Price inflation for all industry jumps 13.0 percent in December 2019, up 3.1 percentage points compare with 9.9 percent recorded in November, the Ghana Statistical Service said on Thursday.



The monthly change rate for December 2019 was 1.5 percent.

The Mining and Quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 33.7 percent, followed by Utilities sub-sector with 12.8 percent.

The manufacturing sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of 8.8 percent.

With respect to the monthly changes, Mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest inflation rate of 2.8 percent, followed by manufacturing sub-sector with 1.6 percent.

The Utilities sub-sector recorded the lower inflation rate of 0.1 percent.

GNA