Accra, Jan. 17, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday left Ghana to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit being held in London in the United Kingdom.



The Summit, which opens on Monday, January 20, 2020, would be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Businesses, governments and international institutions will showcase and promote gamut of investment opportunities in Africa.

On Tuesday, January 21, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the Ghana Investment Opportunities Summit, which aims at bringing delegates, especially from the United Kingdom, to explore investment opportunities in Ghana.

The President will then travel to Davos, Switzerland, at the invitation of the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab, to participate in the 50th anniversary celebration of the World Economic Forum Annual Meetings from Tuesday, January 21, to Friday, January 24.

He was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Finance minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta; and the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mr Yofi Grant and other government officials.

The President is expected to return on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

