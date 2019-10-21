news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA



Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday cut the sod for the construction of a USD 135 million three-tier Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange in Accra.

The construction of the interchange, located at the site of the Obestebi-Lamptey roundabout at Abossey Okai, will improve mobility on the western parts of the Ring Road, reduce travel times to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and improve access to Abossey Okai spare parts area and to businesses along the Graphic Road and the Kaneshie-Mallam Highway.

The interchange consists of a ground level roundabout, with the second-tier, an east to west flyover linking the Graphic Road to the Kaneshie Mallam Road. Tier three of the interchange is a north to south flyover on the Ring Road West, from the Royal House Chapel International to the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai.

The construction of the project, which would be undertaken by Messrs Queiroz Galvao Construction UK Limited, also includes the rehabilitation of major drainage structures around the interchange and the construction of walkways and cycle paths, will be in two phases.

The first Phase of the project will see the construction of the east-west flyover and other related works, whilst the second phase will involve the construction of the third-tier flyover on the Ring Road West. The first phase is expected to be completed in 18 months.

At a short ceremony at the Obetsebi-Lamptey Roundabout, President Akufo-Addo said the construction of the Interchange was part of a number of actions being undertaken by Government to improve urban mobility within the western parts of Accra.

He said the project would help address the congestion being faced by commuters at the Obetsebi-Lamptey roundabout at peak hours, where approximately 8,000 vehicles utilise that route on hourly basis, and was confident that when completed, would address the gridlock associated with the roundabout and improve mobility on the Ring Road corridor.

President Akufo-Addo urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways to pay attention to the Employer’s requirements, on order to guarantee value-for-money for the investment Government was making.

He urged the contractor to put in place the necessary traffic management measures to minimise any inconveniences the construction works would bring to commuters and pedestrians.

The project would be funded with an Export Credit Facility from the United Kingdom and Spain.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoaka Atta, asked the contractors to work at night to increase the pace of work and to use appropriate traffic management systems to ensure that minimal disruptions to traffic flows during the construction period.

GNA