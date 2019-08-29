news, story, article

By Kester Kenn Klomegah, GNA Moscow Bureau Chief



MOSCOW, August 29, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been invited by his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to the first Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the coming October.

The event would take place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Mr. Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Russia announced this at a joint news conference with Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in Moscow.

The pair had earlier held talks on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Mr. Lavrov said: "We are grateful that the President of Ghana has accepted the invitation of President Putin and will be actively participating in this event.

“We discussed the drafting of the final documents for the summit. I am confident that it will help develop the entire range of Russian-African relations," he added.

The summit is going to be co-chaired by President Putin of Russia and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, who is the Chairperson of the African Union (AU).

