news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Old Tafo (Ash), Oct. 15, GNA - The Tafo Municipal Assembly has given out a number of start-up business kits and equipment to help assist 49 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to undertake economic ventures.

Mr Fred Obeng Owusu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the intention was to resource them for productive socio-economic lives.

"PWDs have a critical role to play in Ghana's development agenda," he noted, saying the Assembly in fulfilment of its mandate, therefore, would provide the requisite support to improve their living conditions.

At a ceremony at Old Tafo, the beneficiaries were presented with items, including; ovens, sewing and industrial machines, shoe-making and building equipment, cosmetics and provisions.

The rest are; refrigerators, bags of second-hand clothes, cooking utensils and oil, credit cards, crates of eggs, dry fish-smoking equipment and bags of rice.

Mr Obeng Owusu said the items were bought from the District Assemblies' Common Fund, stressing that the authorities would not relent in giving meaning for PWDs to live.

"Disability is not inability. PWDs should as such take dignity in working instead of taking to the streets to beg," the MCE told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the programme.

The Assembly, he said, was committed to monitoring how those start-up business kits and equipment would be put to use by the beneficiaries to ensure value for money.

GNA